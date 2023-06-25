Lewis Capaldi had an emotional moment at Glastonbury as his fans helped him to finish a song after he experienced some difficulties on stage.

On Saturday, the singer was performing “Someone You Love”, when his voice began breaking and he appeared to experience twitches synonymous with Tourette syndrome.

At that moment, the entire audience stepped in to help Capaldi to complete the song by singing every lyric of the hit ballad.

We love you Lewis Capaldi ❤️

Glastonbury crowds are the best.

“Glastonbury, thank you so much,” said Capaldi as he finished his set. “If I never get to do this again, this has been amazing.”

Capaldi shared his Tourette syndrome diagnosis back in September.

Earlier this month, the Scottish star took to Instagram to tell fans that he would be taking a brief break from performing ahead of the festival.

“The last few months have been full on both mentally and physically. I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all,” he wrote.

“I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands.”