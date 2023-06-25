Suleman Dawood took a Rubik’s Cube with him onboard the doomed Titanic sub in order to break a Guinness World Record.
The 19-year-old’s mother, Christine Dawood, spoke with BBC about what he had hoped to achieve before a catastrophic implosion killed all five passengers onboard the Titan submersible.
“He said, ‘I’m going to solve the Rubik’s Cube 3,700 metres below sea at the Titanic’,” she recalled.
Suleman was a student at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.
Christine said her son carried a Rubik’s Cube with him everywhere, and was able to solve the complex puzzle in just 12 seconds.
According to BBC, Suleman applied to Guinness World Records and his father, Shahzada, had brought a camera to capture the moment.
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet also died after the submarine imploded as they headed out to see the Titanic’s wreckage.