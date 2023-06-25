Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Britney Spears fans were left disappointed after the superstar did not make a guest appearance during Elton John’s Glastonbury set on Sunday.

Many fans suspected that Spears would join John on stage to perform their hit duet, “Hold Me Closer”.

READ MORE: Britney Spears On Musical ‘Powered By’ Her Songs: ‘It Is So Funny, Smart And Brilliant’

Instead, John was joined by The Killers front man Brandon Flowers for “Tiny Dancer”.

Many people took to Twitter to share their reactions:

The Gays seeing Elton sing Tiny Dancer with Brandon Flowers not Hold Me Closer with Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/iHAFT69hw8 — Alun Saunders 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 (@alunsaunders) June 25, 2023

Can’t believe I let myself believe for 24 hours Britney Spears was going to come out pic.twitter.com/Hps5L6Gfci — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) June 25, 2023

READ MORE: Britney Spears Visits Sister Jamie Lynn Weeks After Reconciling With Mom Lynn Spears

Meanwhile Spears, who just got back from a vacation in Mexico, posted some new dance content to Instagram on Sunday.

John’s Glastonbury concert also served as his final ever performance in the U.K.