Britney Spears fans were left disappointed after the superstar did not make a guest appearance during Elton John’s Glastonbury set on Sunday.
Many fans suspected that Spears would join John on stage to perform their hit duet, “Hold Me Closer”.
Instead, John was joined by The Killers front man Brandon Flowers for “Tiny Dancer”.
Many people took to Twitter to share their reactions:
The Gays seeing Elton sing Tiny Dancer with Brandon Flowers not Hold Me Closer with Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/iHAFT69hw8
— Alun Saunders 🏴🏳️🌈🇪🇺 (@alunsaunders) June 25, 2023
Can’t believe I let myself believe for 24 hours Britney Spears was going to come out pic.twitter.com/Hps5L6Gfci
— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) June 25, 2023
#BritneySpears fans knowing she isn’t turning up to Elton at Glastonbury #Elton #eltonjohn pic.twitter.com/P1jslMTJEp
— Aaron (@azza3213) June 25, 2023
Meanwhile Spears, who just got back from a vacation in Mexico, posted some new dance content to Instagram on Sunday.
John’s Glastonbury concert also served as his final ever performance in the U.K.