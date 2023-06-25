Jamie Foxx might not be gracing any red carpets at the moment, but he’s still on everyone’s mind. ET’s Kevin Frazier spoke with Foxx’s co-star, Porscha Coleman, at the 2023 BET Awards, where she shared a hopeful update on the 55-year-old’s hospitalization in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I’ve talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well. I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information,” she says, referring to public speculation on Foxx’s condition after the Oscar winner’s hospitalization for an undisclosed medical condition was first announced on April 12.

Earlier this month, a rep for the actor told ET that claims made on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s online show that Foxx was hospitalized after he was seriously injured by a COVID vaccine are “completely inaccurate.”

The rep’s statement came over a week after a so-called gossip columnist made the unsubstantiated claim during a May 30 appearance on the show, in which the person claimed Foxx was left “partially paralyzed” and “blind” due to effects of the COVID vaccine. They also claimed Foxx was forced to get the vaccine in order to continue working in Hollywood. It was also alleged that Foxx had developed a blood clot, which led to a stroke. As the person making these allegations, Pinsky didn’t challenge the claims, which according to NBC News, have been amplified to millions of listeners by far-right talking heads.

Foxx’s 29-year-old daughter, Corinne, previously announced in May that her father had been “out of the hospital for weeks” and “recuperating.” So much so, Corinne said her father had been well enough to play one of his favorite sports, pickleball.

“Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

On Sunday night’s red carpet, Coleman explains that she isn’t surprised that her “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” co-star is keeping updates close to the chest, citing his privacy. “One thing about Jamie is that he’s always valued his privacy. If you’ve noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low,” she tells ET. “Even when it came to dating, Jamie’s always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He’s resting, he’s well. And he’s going to be back. Trust and believe.”

Recalling her time on the Netflix sitcom, Coleman shares how the “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me” cast would regularly “play too much” behind the scenes, and laugh together. “As I said, Foxx is somebody that I’ve always looked up to, and he’s just a mind-blowing personality to be around because whatever’s on the paper he’s not going to do. So, you have to understand and be prepared; when Jamie is going somewhere you better go right there with him! So, I look forward to seeing him. I know he’s doing great and he’ll be back, trust and believe. He got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of music that I already know he has. So, I’m excited. I love you Foxx!”

