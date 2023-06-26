Emma Heming took her daughters on a fun family outing.

On Sunday, the 45-year-old model shared photos from her tour through Hollywood with her children, finding tributes to their dad, Bruce Willis.

In one photo, Heming shared a photo of them standing around the “Die Hard” actor’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Willis was inducted into the Walk of Fame at a ceremony back in 2006, just a few years before he and Heming tied the knot in 2009.

In another video, the couple’s daughters pay a visit to their dad’s wax figure, mocked up to look like his character John McClain in “Live Free or Die Hard” at Madame Tussauds.

And as Heming shared in a follow-up photo, it’s not the first time she and her kids have visited the wax statue, posting a picture of the family posing with the figure in 2018.

In March 2022, Willis’ family announced that the actor was retiring from the the profession due to his struggles with aphasia, which can cause difficulty with language and comprehension.

Earlier this year, in February, his family announced in an update that Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Willis also shares three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore.