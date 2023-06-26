Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

It’s culture’s biggest night! Some of the biggest names in music, television, film and sports turned out for the 2023 BET Awards, ready to celebrate Black excellence.

With a list of nominees stacked with heavy hitters like Drake, Lizzo, Beyoncé, Angela Bassett, LeBron James and more, it’s hard to pick your favourite. But someone had to take the trophy home, and ET kept track of the night’s winners.

This year’s list of nominees were led by Drake, who scored the prize of most nominated with seven nods, including Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage and Best Collaboration with Future and Tems.

GloRilla reigned as the most nominated woman of the night with six nominations, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great and Video of the Year for “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B.

Sunday night’s show returned to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and was especially momentous since it was celebrating 50 years of hip-hop throughout the live telecast. And, of course, music was a huge part of the night, with performances from the year’s nominees, including Coco Jones, GloRilla, Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert.

The night also featured a star-studded tribute in honour of Tina Turner, several performances in tribute to hip-hop’s subgenres, and a performance celebrating this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Busta Rhymes, honouring his 30-plus-year musical legacy.

Check out the full list of winners below, with winners marked in bold.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR (*TIE!)

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé — **WINNER!

SOS, SZA — **WINNER!

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA — **WINNER!

Tems

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST (*TIE!)

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown — **WINNER!

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher — **WINNER!

BEST GROUP

City Girls

Drake x 21 Savage — **WINNER!

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

BEST COLLABORATION

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs Feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems — **WINNER!

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto — **WINNER!

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar — **WINNER!

Lil Baby

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

“Kill Bill,” SZA — **WINNER!

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor — **WINNER!

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ambré

Coco Jones — **WINNER!

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin — **WINNER!

“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New,” Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé — **WINNER!

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Feat 21 Savage

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) — **WINNER!

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

VIEWER’S CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon) — **WINNER!

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET HER

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé — **WINNER!

“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Special,” Lizzo

BEST MOVIE

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — **WINNER!

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

BEST ACTOR

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris — **WINNER!

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett — **WINNER!

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin — **WINNER!

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese — **WINNER!

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts — **WINNER!

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

MORE FROM ET:

GloRilla, Ja Rule, Lil Uzi Vert and More to Perform at 2023 BET Awards

BET Awards 2023: Drake and GloRilla Lead the Pack With Most Noms

2022 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List