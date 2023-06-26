Sarah Ferguson took to Instagram to thank fans for their well-wishes after it was revealed she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The Duchess of York, 63, posted a photo of a flower on her Instagram profile on Monday, alongside the comments: “Thank you so much for such kindness and support.”

READ MORE: Sarah Ferguson Diagnosed With Breast Cancer, Undergoes Surgery: ‘Prognosis Is Good’

Ferguson’s post comes after a rep for the royal told People: “Sarah, Duchess of York was recently diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer detected at a routine mammogram screening. She was advised she needed to undergo surgery, which has taken place successfully.

“The Duchess is receiving the best medical care and her doctors have told her that the prognosis is good. She is now recuperating with her family,” the rep continued.

“The Duchess wants to express her immense gratitude to all the medical staff who have supported her in recent days.

“She is also hugely thankful to the staff involved in the mammogram which identified her illness, which was otherwise symptom free, and believes her experience underlines the importance of regular screening,” added the rep.

READ MORE: How Sarah Ferguson Celebrated King Charles III’s Coronation While Not Being Invited To The Service

The Duchess’ rep also told People that she recorded a podcast episode the day before she underwent surgery, which is scheduled to be released today.