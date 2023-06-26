Miranda Cosgrove still loves music.

ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon recently sat down with the “iCarly” star and asked whether she had any plans to make a comeback in the music world.

The 30-year-old actress released her first and only studio album, Sparks Fly, about 13 years ago, in 2010. The album spawned the Billboard Hot 100 hit “Kissin U”, and was followed up by the EP High Maintenance in 2011.

“Oh, I don’t know. I love doing music,” Cosgrove said of recording another album. “I love getting to go on tour and it was such a fun part of my life. I don’t know if I’m going to do it again anytime soon.”

Adding a hopeful note, she said, “But you never know. Maybe. I still love to sing and I play guitar. So, it’s always a possibility.”

Dixon also wondered, if she were to get back into music, who would be her dream collaborator on a new song?

“Post Malone,” Cosgrove answered.

Currently, Cosgrove is starring in the rebooted “iCarly”, which premiered in 2021 on Paramount+. The third season of the show premiered on earlier this month.