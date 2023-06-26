Mitch Marner is living it up in the offseason.

On Friday night, the Maple Leafs forward attended Shania Twain’s concert in Toronto with his fiancée Stephanie LaChance, and were even invited onstage by the Canadian music icon.

READ MORE: Shania Twain Insists ‘Life Is Too Short To Wear Boring Clothes’ Amid Criticism Over CMT Music Awards Outfits

Mitch Marner and his fiancé Stephanie were special guests tonight on stage with Shania Twain in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/0V2TUdr11c — BarDown (@BarDown) June 24, 2023

Inviting Marner and LaChance onstage, Twain said, “It’s such an honour to have you up here, Mitch. You’re such a philanthropist; you do so much for charity. You’re just a really amazing representative for Canada. When I go around the world telling how amazing Canadians are, Mitch represents that.”

READ MORE: Maple Leafs’ Morgan Rielly Says Fiancée Tessa Virtue Is Faster Than Him On The Ice, But Her Puck Handling ‘Needs Some Work’

She then had the couple share a dance onstage to a rendition of her hit song “Up!”

The 26-year-old NHL star has indeed put a lot of effort into charity work, founding the Marner Assist Foundation with the goal of generating “sustainable change for children and youth by providing resources that will make a significant impact on their lives.”