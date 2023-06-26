Miranda Cosgrove loves being a gay icon.

The actress chatted to ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon about “iCarly” season 3, when he mentioned he loved seeing queer representation on the series.

The third season dropped at the start of Pride Month, and features queer character, Harper, played by Laci Mosley.

Cosgrove — who first starred on “iCarly” as the lead character back in 2007 — said of what it means to her to have the LGBTQ+ community rally behind her: “I think it’s absolutely amazing. It’s like the nicest thing in the world. I think that Laci (actress Laci Mosley)who plays Harper on the show… we’re so lucky to have her.”

“She does such an amazing job in that character. She’s one of my best friends in real life and I just feel like the energy, like everything, she brings that into the show where we’re just so lucky and and yeah and obviously it’s amazing to have everybody watch the show and know like that we’re behind them and that they’re fans of the show. It’s amazing,” she continued.

Cosgrove also spoke about her character Carly finally getting together with Freddie Benson — played by Nathan Kress — after 16 years, with fans gushing over #Creddie.

Dixon mentioned there was more drama in season 3, questioning whether the shift was something Cosgrove looked forward to.

She responded, “I was excited to get to really dive into why Freddie and Carly took so many years to finally get together, and I think that it was fun getting to do it on this revival because it’s more of an adult show now, and we really did make it with the original viewers in mind.

“So we really got to dive a little deeper and get a little heavier, a little more serious than I think anyone ever expected ‘iCarly’ to get.”