Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing pressure from Netflix to come up with more shows.

The couple — who stepped back as senior members of the royal family in March 2020 before moving to California — signed a huge deal with the streaming service, thought to be for around US$100 million, a couple of years ago.

Despite their “Harry & Meghan” docuseries that was released at the end of 2022 breaking records around the world, it’s thought Netflix have told them to come up with more or else they risk not being paid the rest of their money.

According to The Sun, they’ve already received around half of their earnings.

The tabloid stated an industry source told them “they will get the rest only if they produce content of real interest,” despite Netflix obviously being happy with how well their docuseries did.

The source said: “Netflix was pleased to sign Harry and Meghan and is looking for some great ideas going forward.

“But the remainder of the deal relies on them producing those good ideas. The deal’s continually under review which is normal for ones of this magnitude.”

Harry’s “Heart of Invictus” series is expected to air in August, while Meghan’s animated series “Pearl” was dropped by the streaming service last year.

It was revealed earlier this month that Spotify were cutting ties with Meghan and Harry, cancelling her “Archetypes” podcast after just a single 12-episode season.