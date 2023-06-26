Paula Abdul is just getting started.

On Saturday night, the “Forever Your Girl” singer attended the 2023 Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love 4 fundraiser, and spoke with People about turning 61 earlier this month.

“Being 60 this past year was such an incredible trajectory change for me, of really wanting to build and leave a legacy behind,” Abdul said.

“That of kindness and support and helping others who can’t stand up for themselves, to learn to how to combat bullies, to have the self-assuredness that you can do anything that you put your mind to,” she added. “Talent is only half of it. It’s the perseverance, the stick-to-itness, and undying belief in yourself.”

Describing herself as a “queen of renaissances,” Abdul also talked about pushing her career in all kinds of different directions, including her time on “American Idol”, and having her own Las Vegas residency.

“I’ve only scratched the surface, and that’s how I feel,” she said of her career. “People go, ‘She’s got more lives than a cat.’ For me, I’m a tenacious little attack hamster. I love doing what I do, and I love spreading joy.”

As for what she’s got coming down the pike, Abdul teased, “I have a couple of television projects I’m producing.”

She added, “I’m taking part in a couple of new pilots,” and said that she is “building live shows as well.”