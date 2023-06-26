Ariana Madix has a spectacular birthday.

On Saturday, the “Vanderpump Rules” star turned 38-years-old, and she celebrated in style with her friends, while her new beau Daniel Wai cooked up the food.

READ MORE: Ariana Madix Celebrates Birthday With Beau Daniel Wai

On her Instagram story, Madix shared video from her celebration, including one of a friend pouring champagne into her mouth.

Ariana Madix/Instagram

In another, Wai could be seen dancing up a storm while bringing out champagne flutes for everyone.

Ariana Madix/Instagram

Madix also shared a video of Wai behind the stove prepping the food for the party.

Ariana Madix/Instagram

Ariana Madix/Instagram

Many of her friends were also sharing photos and videos of the festivities, including Katie Maroney, who posted a video of Madix blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

Katie Maloney/Instagram

READ MORE: Bryan Cranston Nails Impression Of Ariana Madix Slamming Tom Sandoval Amid Cheating Scandal

Madix and Wai, a fitness coach, were first spotted out together in April, at the Coachella music festival. The reality star was also seen at Wai’s birthday party in New York in May.

Recently, Wai helped surprise Madix with a night out at the Governors Ball Music Festival, with her friends.