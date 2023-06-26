Amber Heard is moving on career-wise after that Johnny Depp defamation trial.

The actress attended the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, Italy on Saturday for the premiere of her new movie “In the Fire”.

Heard donned a glamorous black gown for the event, that she teamed with a curled ‘do and bright red lipstick.

Heard told People, “It’s a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love. It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has.

“I don’t want to sound cheesy about it, but it’s a movie about love.”

A synopsis reads, “A doctor from New York travels to a remote plantation in the 1890s to care for a disturbed boy who seems to have inexplicable abilities.

“She begins treating the child, but in doing so ignites a war of science versus religion with the local priest who believes the boy is possessed by the Devil and is the reason for all the village’s woes.”

“In the Fire” is Heard’s first film since her legal battle against ex-husband Depp, which resulted in a highly publicized defamation trial last year. She agreed to a settlement paying him $1 million, with it being revealed earlier this month that Depp had split the money between five charities.

The actress is also set to appear in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, to be released later this year.