Tom Holland is aware of the critical response to his latest TV show.

Last week, the actor appeared on Unilad’s “Get a Job!” series on YouTube and opened up about how he’s been affected by the negative reviews of “The Crowded Room”.

The subject came up as a comparison to being a fan of the Tottenham soccer club, who he said “have never won anything,” which means, “supporting them is incredibly difficult.”

“It’s no secret that my show ‘The Crowded Room’ has been horribly reviewed,” Holland said.

“I’m here today to promote the show,” he went on.. “I’m still here. I’m very resilient. It’s a good quality in a new employee.”

Later in the interview, the actor talked about what attracted him to the Apple TV+ series.

“The message of the show, which can speak to so many different issues, is that asking for help should be something that we as a society celebrate. It’s an act of bravery,” he said.

“Whether it is substance abuse, whether it is abuse at home, whether it is abuse at school standing up and asking for help is not something you should be ashamed of and I hope that this show can represent that in a truthful and authentic, and most importantly sensitive way,” Holland continued. “So, for me, if we can somehow make people feel empowered by saying, ‘I’m not feeling good, I really need some help,’ then we’ve done what we’ve set out to do.”

On Twitter, many fans praised Holland’s openness and honesty about the show’s critical reception and his approach to it.

This isn't the point of this video, but I admire Tom Holland's honesty about how hard it's been to promote this show knowing it's been poorly received. Critics always get defensive when actors talk about reviews, but there's no venom here, the dude's just bummed. https://t.co/vLxBecGwQ5 — Valerie Ettenhofer (@aandeandval) June 23, 2023

Tom Holland being open about the bad reviews for his show but still stumping his heart out is some of the purest movie star behavior in a while. — Brian Duffield (@BrianDuffield) June 24, 2023

Tom holland connecting Tottenham never winning to crowded room getting bad reviews he's SO ME I connect ANYTHING to footballpic.twitter.com/wQIfaN7ULz — •H• as the head of TCR pr team (@elco__ss) June 23, 2023