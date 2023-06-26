The internet is buzzing with curiosity over Leonardo DiCaprio’s new friend, Neelam Gill.

The actor was spotted having dinner with the 28-year-old British model and Tobey Maguire in Paris the other night, marking another occasion the star has been spotted with her.

Who is Neelam Gill?

The British-Indian model was born in Coventry, Warwickshire, England, according to the Tribune India. Gill has been in the international fashion market for a while, making history as the first Indian model to star in a campaign for Burberry in 2013. She’s also walked the runway for Dior, excitedly describing the honour on her Instagram page earlier this year.

Gill was in attendance at The Cannes Film Festival, which DiCaprio also attended for the screening of his film, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Spotted At Same London Restaurant While He Was Dining With His Parents

Struggle For Diversity

While the star has been part of the fashion world since turning 18, she’s been open about her struggles as a dark-skinned model in an industry that is still adjusting to change.

Opening up about the experience on social media, she wrote, “When I first entered this industry at 18, I felt completely out of place. like I didn’t belong. and a large percentage of that stemmed from being the only brown girl in the room. or on the runway. or on set. then later in my career I was made to feel like you had to ‘fight’ for jobs as a woman of colour – because they were so scarce compared to my white counterparts.”

The star has proven herself in the difficult industry, attending the Fashion Awards for Topshop, being featured in cutting edge fashion magazines like Buffalo Zine, and even using her platform to bring awareness to domestic violence.

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio & Tobey Maguire Prove Their BFF Bona Fides With Matching Wolf Necklaces On Paris Outing

Proud Sikh

Gill is a loud and proud Sikh, using every opportunity to speak about her Punjabi heritage as well. She uses her differences to stand out in her industry, making waves as an educator and role model.

Her work has earned her the prestigious People’s Choice Award at the Sikh Awards in 2022.

READ MORE: Leonardo DiCaprio Enjoys Yacht Day With 22-Year-Old Model Meghan Roche In Ibiza

Outspoken Advocate

The model has never shied away from speaking her mind on issues, and taking a stand for issues she believes in. Educating others about her Sikh heritage, speaking out against domestic violence, there isn’t a topic Gill is afraid to speak about.

She spoke out on social media about the 2020–2021 Indian farmers’ protest, which was a fight against three farm acts passed by Indian Parliament in 2020.