Princess Diana’s famous black sheep sweater is going to be up for sale very soon.

The late Princess of Wales’ original sweater was randomly discovered in storage more than 40 years after she wore it to then-Prince Charles’ polo match back in June 1981.

Charles and Diana — who was 19 when she wore the item — tied the knot the following month.

The red, white and black pullover is set to go up for auction in August, after Warm & Wonderful designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne discovered it earlier this year.

Diana, Princess of Wales wearing her black sheep sweater to the Windsor Polo in June 1981. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Diana had damaged the sweater and asked for a new one to be sent out. The original was then put in storage, and Osborne told People how she randomly stumbled across it one day.

Diana ended up wearing the new version for another one of Charles’ polo matches in 1983.

READ MORE: Elizabeth Debicki Reveals She Auditioned For Another Role Before Being Cast As Princess Diana In ‘The Crown’

Osborne shared, “I was in the attic in February searching for a pattern, and I just happen to notice this old wine box in a corner — and there was a red sheep jumper wrapped in a cotton bedspread. It was well preserved, and I had a kind of Groundhog Day moment and thought, ‘Could this be the one?’ I looked at the cuff which had obviously been sewn back on, and I called Sal and said, ‘I think I’ve found the actual real Diana jumper!’”

Muir added, “We had just sort of forgotten about it,” as Osborne said: “We looked at all photographs of her wearing it, and we compared the two and we both felt certain that it was the actual one. We just knew because every jumper is different, so it was easy to see. So we called Sotheby’s!”

READ MORE: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Her Wedding Dress Was Modelled On Princess Diana’s Iconic Gown

The “meticulously preserved” item will be the star of the show during Sotheby’s inaugural Fashion Icons sale during New York Fashion Week and is estimated to fetch between $50,000 and $80,000 USD.

Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s Global Head of Fashion and Accessories, told People of Muir and Osborne: “They very randomly came across this sweater, it’s not like they were sitting on this sweater for some period of time and then decided who they should sell it to.”

Muir told the mag of what she thought the sweater’s symbolism meant to Diana, “When she first appeared [in it], she was very much dressed by other people, and I think this was the start of her breaking free and choosing her own pieces.”

“The first time she was very much a young girl, and I think she thought it was amusing and fun, but the second time she wore it in a much more sassy way with a shirt underneath and a black tie and she looked much more in control,” Osbourne added.

Sotheby’s online bidding for the sweater opens August 31 and runs through until September 14. The item will also be displayed to the public at Sotheby’s Manhattan headquarters as of September 7.