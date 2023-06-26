Elton John is going out with a bang.

The musician played his last U.K. gig at Glastonbury Festival on Sunday night, with the show being watched on BBC One by the biggest ever overnight audience for a Glasto performance, the broadcaster confirmed.

According to Variety, the 76-year-old had a peak overnight audience of 7.6 million and an average of 7.3 million with a 48.9 percent share.

That wasn’t the only BBC viewing record broken over the weekend, with a whopping 21.6 million people — 7 percent more than last year across linear TV — watching artists perform to 200,000 festival-goers having the time of their lives on Worthy Farm.

A record amount of people tuned in to watch the Artic Monkeys’ headlining set on Friday night, with the band nabbing a peak audience of 2.6 million and an average of 1.5 million.

Saturday’s headline act, Guns N’ Roses, had a peak audience of 2.1 million on BBC Two, with an average audience of 1 million, while Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo’s Pyramid Stage performances on Saturday, aired on BBC One, hit a peak audience of 2.4 million and an average of 2.3 million.

Lorna Clarke, BBC director of music, said: “What an incredible way to end this year’s Glastonbury festival. Elton John’s set will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the most epic performances ever to light up the Pyramid Stage and was watched by a record 7.6 million people on BBC One.

“I’m so delighted the BBC and our superb teams were able to share every bit of the magic from Worthy Farm during the weekend with audiences at home.”

John took to Instagram on Monday to gush over his Glastonbury performance.

He shared multiple snaps, alongside the caption: “Thank you, Glastonbury! 🙏❤️

“The energy last night was like nothing else, and I couldn’t be more grateful to the crowd and the people watching at home for all your love and support. You will be in my heart and soul forever.

“UK, what a farewell. I love you👋”