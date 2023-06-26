If anyone knows what it’s like to have famous siblings, it’s the Jonas Brothers.

This week, the reality competition “Claim to Fame” kicks off its second season, and hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas talked to People about what to expect.

On the show, 12 people who are related to famous celebrities battle it out to conceal their identity, as viewers and contestants alike attempt to figure out who they’re related to.

“The 12 people we’ve invited into this house are not famous themselves but they are all related to someone who is,” Kevin said.

Frankie added, “Each of our competitors has a celebrity relative, and we’re talking about some huge names — Academy Award winners, Grammys, Emmys, world leaders, hall of famers, literal legends.”

Of course, as the young brother of the trio that make up the band the Jonas Brothers, Frankie can offer a unique perspective on what it’s like to be related to famous people.

“Relations in the family can be very tricky, and the dynamics can become even trickier when they’re famous,” he said.