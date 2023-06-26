“Hannah Montana” star Emily Osment is engaged!

The actress — who played Miley Cyrus’ character’s BFF Lilly on the show — took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal she’s set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Jack Anthony.

She shared two snaps of her ring, one with Anthony grinning in the background and the other showing sweet childhood badges with the words “Will you marry me?” and “Yes!” written across them.

Anthony popped the question in Yosemite National Park in California, according to the post’s location.

Osment posted, “This magical, beautiful, kaleidoscope of a person asked me to marry him this weekend. I did not know life could be this sweet or I could ever be this deliriously happy.

“I am so proud of the life we have built together and the people we have become over the last few years. This love is so big and so uniquely ours and I know it can do anything. I am so honoured to stand next to you every day. I love you, Jack.”

Career-wise, Osment has been starring in “Young Sheldon”, as well as recently starring in “Family Guy”, “Pretty Smart” and “The Kominsky Method”, among numerous other projects.