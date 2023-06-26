Click to share this via email

The podcast game may not be Meghan Markle strong suit.

Speaking to Semafor last week at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival, Unite Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer shared his thoughts about her foray into podcasts.

“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” he said. “And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.”

The comments came after it was reported by the New York Post that Spotify had opted not to renewed the their $20 million podcast deal with Markle and Prince Harry.

In 2020, the couple signed the deal with Spotify to produce original audio content for the streaming service.

Through their Archewell media company, they produced Markle’s “Archetypes”, in which the Duchess of Sussex spoke about a range of subjects with guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and more.

The podcast premiered in August 2022, and produced just one season of 12 episodes prior to its cancellation.

Along with their Spotify deal, Harry and Meghan also signed a deal with Netflix worth an estimated $100 million, producing the hit documentary series “Harry & Meghan”.