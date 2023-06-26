Kim Kardashian says she’s trying to be a good role model for her kids.

When asked by Vogue Italia to weigh in on parents allowing themselves to be upset around their kids, the mother of four said it can be a difficult balancing act in her case. She found it particularly difficult when it came to news about their father, Kanye West.

“I think I’m a mix. If it’s something concerning my kids’ dad and I’m upset, I try not to show as much emotion. I have to be ready to explain why I’m upset and it might not be appropriate for them to know,” she explained. “There’s nothing worse than ‘You’ll understand when you’re older’. I don’t want to be that person.”

That being said, she still wanted to show her kids that it was alright to be upset at times, and tried her best to model that for them.

“But if I’m upset about other things that they can understand, I absolutely will show emotion and cry,” she continued. “On Christmas morning, I cried when my mom gave me a doll house. My kids didn’t understand why and I explained I had that at my dad’s house as a little girl.”

After getting divorced from West in November 2022, her ex has been vocal on social media about their family, making accusations of manipulation and custody of the children.

In the premiere for season 3 of “The Kardashians”, a segment showed the reality star breaking down over West’s actions.