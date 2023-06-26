Ariana Grande also spoke out against drag bans, writing on Instagram, "Tennessee just banned Drag Shows. However Nazi's [sic] and the KKK can still hold protests and meetings there. Take a long moment and let that sink in very deeply."

Ariana Grande is lining up her birthday candles.

The “Die For You” songstress, who is gearing up to take the movie industry by storm next year with the release of the movie adaptation of “Wicked”, took to Instagram on June 26 to celebrate her special day with a commemorative note for her childhood self.

The heart-melting snap was a trip down memory lane for the vocal powerhouse, as it showcased a smiley Grande as a young girl in a blue and white plaid dress reminiscent of Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz”.

“HBD, tiny!” Grande adorably captioned the post. “I trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you.” She topped off the caption with a bubble and crab emoji, giving a wink and a nod to the astrological Cancer season.

Grande is stepping into the magical heels of Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of the massively successful Broadway musical “Wicked”, which will be split into two separate films released a year apart.

Her co-star and fellow witch in the film, Cynthia Erivo, left a sweet celebratory comment for the Billboard chart-topper in the comment section, writing that it’s “a joy to be in your [sic] lifes at this moment in time.”

Grande will be fluttering onto big screens alongside Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum and Bowen Yang when the first film premieres on Nov. 27, 2024.