It’s starting to feel like the early ’00s as Nelly and Ashanti continue to fuel rumours of a rekindled romance.

The Grammy-winning rap superstar, 48, and the R&B icon, 42, both made surprise appearances at each others’ shows at the Hot in Herre festival and Jazz Festival over the weekend in Toronto.

The first of the nostalgic link-ups took stage at the Hot In Herre festival on Saturday at Downsview Park. Along with headliner Nelly, the lineup featured hip-hop and R&B icons including Ja Rule, Keri Hilson, Rick Ross and more.

READ MORE: Nelly’s Stagecoach Set Ends Mid-Song Due To Curfew Restriction

Sparks were definitely flying as Nelly and Ashanti danced closely with each other while performing their 2008 track “Body on Me”.

When the Jazz Festival rolled around on Sunday at Queens Park on Bloor St., the former couple further set romance rumours ablaze as they treated fans to another special performance.

Nelly makes a surprise appearance during Ashanti’s headlining set at the TD Toronto Jazz Festival. — Photo: Jesse Milns for TD Toronto Jazz Fest

READ MORE: Nelly Admits He Was ‘Scared’ During 2003 Grammy Performance Stunt: ‘I Didn’t Think I Was Big Enough To Be Telling People No’

Nelly and Ashanti began dating in 2003, and had an on-again, off-again romance before officially calling it quits in 2013.

Rumours that the two had rekindled the flame began circulating this year after the duo were spotted together at a private party in April and again at a boxing match in Las Vegas in May.

The two stars first began dating in 2003 before going their separate ways in 2013.