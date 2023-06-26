Kylie Minogue is proud of her LGBTQ+ fanbase.

The singer, who has been in the music industry for over 40 years, has cultivated a large demographic of queer fans over the years.

When asked why she thought that was the case, she told ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon that part of it came down to a sense of camaraderie.

“I would say around that time in the ’90s … There were plenty of moments where I was just being absolutely kind of [shakes head] it was…. it was not pleasant,” she recalled. “And I feel like my gay audience felt some kind of solidarity with me. They protected me. I’ve been trying to give out nothing but goodness and when you when you cop it a little unfairly, I think they’re ready to bite.”

READ MORE: Kylie Minogue Reacts To Those ‘Padam Padam’ Memes: ‘I Love Seeing Them!’

Where the LGBT+ community has been supportive of the singer, she’s also tried her best to return the favour.

In February, she performed at the Sydney World Pride event with her sister Dannii, which was a moment she’ll never forget.

“It was pretty electric. I’m not going to lie. I mean, I was really stressed before the show,” she admitted. “My sister’s there and we really want it to be amazing. And we hadn’t done that before. And, you know, just like technical stuff; is the lift going to work and is that going to happen? We’re going to do the normal show stuff. But after that, it was a really special night for so many people and we were able to perform together. It was amazing.”

Looking back on her history with the queer community, she recalled one of her first introductions was through a Kylie Minogue drag show.

READ MORE: 2023 Monaco Grand Prix: Kylie Minogue, Orlando Bloom, Tom Holland & More Spend A Day At The Races

“I was kind of adopted when I heard there was a Kylie drag show in Sydney in 1990 or whatever it was. And that’s kind of the first I heard of that, that kind of thing,” shared Minogue. “I’ve since been to a few drag shows and trust me, I’m the least Kylie in the room.”

Tune into “One-on-One with Kylie Minogue” airing Friday, June 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global, and streaming live and on demand on STACKTV and the Global TV App.