The Hollywood Walk of Fame is getting a massive dose of star power next year.

Thirty-one superstars across film, television, radio, recording and sports entertainment will receive a cemented star on the iconic sidewalks of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles, California.

iHeart Radio host and Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel, Ellen K, announced the A-list luminaries set to engrave their names into the iconic landmark in 2024. Among them include Chadwick Boseman, Michelle Yeoh, Chris Pine, Gal Gadot, Gwen Stefani, Def Leppard, Andre ‘Dr Dre’ Young, Christina Ricci and Kerry Washington.

Boseman, who passed in 2020 following a tumultuous and private battle with colon cancer, was the first name to be revealed.

“The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!” Ellen K said in a press release.

The all-star cast of celebs who joined Hollywood’s famous footsteps this year included Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Tupac Shakur and Ming-Na Wen.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame presented its first star over 60 years ago for acclaimed director Stanley Kramer in 1960. The dazzling destination now spawls for over 1.3 miles and boasts 2,789 names.