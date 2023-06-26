Cardi B is setting the record straight on her relationship with Offset.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story from Offset’s Instagram account, Cardi B was accused of cheating on her husband.

Offset with a post and delete alleging that Cardi B cheated on him. pic.twitter.com/jH5K40M02w — RAGE WORLD (@TheRageWorld) June 26, 2023

In a Twitter space hosted by Cardi, she denied the rumour after singing a portion of Keyshia Cole’s “I Should Have Cheated”.

“Listen. Don’t pay attention that country man y’all,” she said, via Complex. “Don’t pay attention that country man. That Spaces the other day got motherf–kers spiraling and thinking shit. Come on now. I’m f–king Cardi B, n—a. I think sometimes motherf–kers forget. I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p*ssy to anybody it be not just anybody.”

The star went on to explain that if she was involved with someone else, it would be all over the news. She concluded with what seemed to be a directed address to Offset.

“So please boy, stop acting stupid. Stop acting Stupid. Going crazy over a f–king space. Don’t play with me. What the f–k. Stop playing. That’s all I’m gonna motherf–king say,” she added.

The couple previously filed for divorce in September 2020, but eventually called off the separation. They share Kulture, 4 and Wave, 2.