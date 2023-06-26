Noah Cyrus said yes

On Monday, the “July” singer announced that she is now engaged to her German boyfriend, Pinkus, on her Instagram account.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” the sister of Miley Cyrus began in the affectionate caption alongside a slideshow of lovey-dovey photos of the couple.

The photos included a picture-perfect picnic date, shots of the couple dressed in matching hooded fits, and a snap of them locking their lips.

Cyrus, 23, has kept much of her relationship with Pinkus, who is believed to be a clothing designer, under wraps. The pop star first went public with the news of their relationship in April and confirmed that they’d been engaged for a month.

“[sic] i never thought i would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give,” she continued to gush in the sweet post. “you’re the least judge mental human being i’ve ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. i’ve never felt more loved or in love.”

Her husband-to-be left an endearing comment underneath the post: “u want kids?”

Rumours of an engagement for the performer went into motion on Saturday as observant fans spotted a sparkling rock on Cyrus’ left finger as she walked the Marine Serre Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 collection over the weekend.