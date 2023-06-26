Dog the Bounty Hunter has found something unexpected.

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman revealed Monday that he secretly fathered a son who he has recently reconnected with.

“For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life,” he began his post, which he shared on the fourth anniversary of his wife Beth Chapman’s death.

“But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day,” he continued. “So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning. This is my son Jon and his wife Jodi.”

Accompanying the post was a photo of Jon, posing next to Jodi.

While Chapman didn’t reveal many details of the connection, he did promise fans the whole story in an upcoming book.

“The whole story of Jon is told in my new book, Nine Lives and Counting, coming SOON,” said the star. “For anyone who has suffered a terrible loss please know God restores and redeems. Happy birthday son, love you both.”

After the death of his wife, Chapman remarried with Francie Frane in 2021. He is also father to 12 other children.