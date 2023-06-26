DaBaby performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Rolling Loud will not be coming to the 6ix this year.

The organizers of the global hip-hop festival, which began in Miami in 2015 and has since expanded to shows across America and worldwide, confirmed on Twitter on Monday that it won’t be returning to Toronto this summer.

Miami, our last show of 2023 🥹 — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) June 23, 2023

After making a splash at Ontario Place last September, the event’s official Twitter announced that Rolling Loud Miami at the end of July would be the final show in 2023.

Toronto fans were immediately ready to voice their disappointment with the decision, with one fan sharing: Wow thanks @RollingLoud crazy mis managed first Toronto rollingloud last year and now you just cancel this years with out even an official announcement lol. We see how much Canadian fans mean to you guys”.

Wow thanks @RollingLoud crazy mis managed first Toronto rollingloud last year and now you just cancel this years with out even an official announcement lol. We see how much Canadian fans mean to you guys 😢 — Dylan Cataldo (@dcataldo99) June 23, 2023

Confusion also spread across Canadian hip-hop fans on Twitter as the event organizers previously announced in January that Rolling Loud would make a stop in Toronto.

“So this was a lie,” tweeted one user with a screenshot of their January announcement.

So this was a lie 🥲 pic.twitter.com/5xWnOxqOwv — Momo (@molopolo300) June 23, 2023

Although the festival organizers didn’t provide an official reason behind the decision not to host a show in Toronto, they did vaguely reassure fans that they “will be back, don’t stress.”