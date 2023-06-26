Noah Schnapp is letting his true colours shine.

The “Stranger Things” star, 18, shared photos of himself living his best life at the Pride March in New York City on his Instagram on Sunday.

“First pride❤️”, wrote the actor aside a carousel of pics of himself enjoying the summer sun at what appears to be a pool party event with a few close friends.

READ MORE: David Harbour Shares Sweet Response To ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star Noah Schnapp’s Coming Out

Schnapp publicly came out as gay earlier this year in a viral TikTok, where he described the supportive reception of his family and friends.

“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” said the star, connecting the similarities between himself and the “Stranger Things” character who is in love with his on-screen pal Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard.

READ MORE: Finn Wolfhard Opens Up About ‘Stranger Things’ Co-Star Noah Schnapp Coming Out: ‘Really Proud Of Him’

The photos beamed with positivity and celebration as Schnapp rocked a tank top that read: ‘Straight Outta the Closet.’

Schnapp will again star on the small screen as “Stranger Things” premieres its final season on Netflix in 2024 or 2025.