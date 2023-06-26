Don Lemon attends the 2023 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City.

Don Lemon is making it clear what he stood for while on CNN.

The political commentator, 57, hit headlines in April when it was revealed that the long-time contributor was terminated from the primetime network after 17 years.

While speaking with ABC24 in his first interview since the news world learned of his television departure, Lemon discussed his commitment to journalistic integrity in the conversation published on June 23, which may have caused him to lose his position at the award-winning network.

“I have a responsibility as an American — not only as a journalist — to tell the truth and abide by the promises of the constitution,” he shared of his time at CNN.

“Because the constitution says a more perfect union — not a perfect union. I’m not perfect. No one is, but I think to fulfill the promise of the constitution, we have to stand up for what is right. We have to stand up for the truth.”

The former anchor declared his allegiance to not platforming “liars and bigots, insurrectionists and election deniers,” adding that he doesn’t support giving them a voice alongside others “who are telling the truth; people who are fighting for what’s right, people who are abiding by the constitution.”

Although he may no longer hold a primetime slot on television across North America, Lemon maintains that he is still a journalist and that his fight for the truth is and justice for all is what will keep him going.