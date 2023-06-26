As “The Bachelorette” season 20 made its grand premiere tonight on ABC, Charity Lawson, originally appearing on season 27 of “The Bachelor”, steps into the spotlight looking for love.

The 27-year-old child and family therapist sat down for an exclusive one-on-one interview with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté, where she dished about her first impressions of some of the heartthrobs and the role her brother played in leading her to love.

On the topic of her brother, who appears on the reality series in disguise as a bartender, Lawson shared that she was “excited” to see him there, describing him as providing a “sense of calmness.”

Although she felt his disguise, which included a fake mustache and wig, was “ridiculous,” she added: “But at the end of the day, I truly am grateful that he was there because his advice was definitely needed.”

However, despite her brother warning her against Brayden, the 24-year-old travel nurse from California, the suitor still received the coveted first impression rose during the premiere episode.

“Brayden definitely has a charming personality, but I think it was just for me in that moment and night one. It’s a lot. It’s a lot of emotions, you know, It’s chaotic,” shared the Georgia native of her decision to reward him with the first impression rose.

“You’re talking to so many people, but like I remember sitting down with him, our conversation just was, like, effortless. It was easy. I didn’t have to, like, really think too much. It just flowed. We had good banter. Obviously, the chemistry was there, like had a great kiss.”

Other courters that stood out to Lawson included Xavier, the 27-year-old biomedical student from North Carolina, Aaron B., the 29-year-old software salesman from California and James, the 28-year-old attorney from Chicago.

“Xavier and I had great chemistry, but also he, like, took me by surprise. Just like, you know, his ability to just have a conversation,” she said, also lauding Aaron B. for his impressively romantic piano-playing skills.

James also stood out to Lawson for bringing a letter that his mom wrote, describing it as “different and thoughtful, you know, a different approach to like how the night one usually goes.”

Follow Charity Lawson’s journey to finding love as “The Bachelorette” premieres at 9 p.m. E.T. on Citytv.