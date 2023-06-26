Tom Holland knows how to hammer together a strong love story.

The “Spider-Man” actor, 27, recently shared in an interview with UNILAD how his handyman skills came in handy when making an impression on his girlfriend, Zendaya.

Holland, who was asked about his history of being a “trained carpenter from a long line of carpenters”, expressed that carpentry is something he “really enjoys.”

“I love it. I made my mum’s kitchen table; I made my mum’s office. I built all the cupboards in my bedroom. I built a little birdhouse with my granddad,” said the “Crowded Room” star.

He then retold how his woodwork expertise helped win over fellow Hollywood star, Zendaya: “I fixed my girlfriend’s door once really early on in our relationship. I was hanging out at her house, and her door was broken. I was like, ‘I’m gonna fix that door for you.’ And now we’re in love.”

Holland’s love for woodcraft began in 2019 when his parents sent him to carpentry school, raving that he “loved it” to GQ in 2019.