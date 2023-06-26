Rina Sawayama is seemingly sounding off on Matty Healy.

The alt-pop princess, 32, appeared to ring the alarm against The 1975 frontman, 34, during her set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday for controversial and racially-charged comments he made and laughed at while on a podcast in February.

Before beginning her song “STFU!”, the Japanese-British performer said the inspiration behind the song came from being “sick and tired of the microaggressions.”

READ MORE: All The Celebs Who Have Attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

“So, tonight, this song goes out to a white man who watches ‘Ghetto Gaggers’ and mocks Asian people on a podcast,” Sawayama expressed to the audience, seemingly referencing Healy’s crude comments on “The Adam Friedland Show”, where he said he frequents pornographic content of black women being put in submissive roles to white men.

The podcast episode also featured disparaging remarks about rising hip-hop star, Ice Spice, where the hosts and comedians Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen, claimed she looked like an “Inuit Spice Girl” and “fat Chinese lady”, despite the rapper having a Black and Dominican background.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Healy joined in with the co-hosts as they performed impressions of Japanese people working in concentration camps.

READ MORE: Matty Healy Hints At Taylor Swift Split During Gig, Says He’s ‘Sure’ He’s Been Facing Online Backlash

In a shocking revelation, Sawayama shared that he “owns her masters” and that she’s “had enough.”

Sawayama releases music under the label Dirty Hit, which is operated under manager Jamie Osborne, known for his work with The 1975. Healy also wore the hat of a director for Dirty Hit from 2018 to April 2023.

Healy has since publically apologized to Ice Spice while on-stage with The 1975 in New Zealand, stating: “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d***. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”