Fans eager to live out their inner child’s Barbie fantasy may now get the opportunity to.

With the Greta Gerwig-directed “Barbie”, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a slew of other mega celebs, gears up to strut into theatres on July 21, a real-life Barbie DreamHouse has found its way into the rental market.

While not technically up for sale, Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse has been posted on Airbnb’s popular vacation rental platform. Audiences who desperately want to live life in plastic may now get the opportunity to.

you guessed it… the barbie malibu dreamhouse is back on airbnb—but this time, it’s ken-ified 🛼🤠 everyone in barbie land can request to book this stay on july 17 at 10am PT: https://t.co/ux6FxeFkFb pic.twitter.com/MvCemFMjhU — Airbnb (@Airbnb) June 26, 2023

The house was initially spotted via drone cam by photojournalist John Schreiber and posted to Twitter. The overheard footage shows the magnificently pink mansion and an infinity pool with alphabetical floaties spelling the name of Barbie’s dreamboat, Ken.

Spotted this thing from 10 miles away flying over #Malibu today. Is that a…. real life #Barbie Malibu House?? Seems to be. Pink everything… a water slide… floating "KEN" letters. Publicity stunt? Huge Barbie fans? Filming location #BarbieMovie ? Who knows. @kcalnews pic.twitter.com/6x9gEcFoVf — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) June 26, 2023

According to Airbnb, the house was actually opened for rent as a part of a 2019 campaign that wasn’t involved with the Barbie movie. Instead, it was in collaboration with the Barbie Dream Gap GoFundMe Initiative, an equality project aimed at helping young women accomplish their dreams. However, the house has been updated with a Ken-centric spin.

“While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse,” reads the Malibu Dream Home’s description on Airbnb.

However, after being removed from the market for a few years, the upcoming blockbuster film has caused the home to open for bookings for two, one-night stays for up to two guests starting on July 17 at 10 a.m. PT. The offer will last until July 21 and 22.

The Airbnb post described the pretty-in-pink property as a “sunny surfer’s sanctuary surrounded by beach, beach and more beach.”

The posting also flexed some of the perks of staying in the Ken-ified dreamhouse, including “taking a spin” through Ken’s “awesome wardrobe,” which includes plenty of cowboy hats and hitting the outdoor disco dance floor to groove away the real world’s problems.

“Barbie” will stomp its plastic heels into theatres on July 21.