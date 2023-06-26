Click to share this via email

As the summer season shines onto the box office, movie grosses don’t match what they used to be in seasons past.

This June weekend witnessed a rare anomaly: no film surpassed the $20 million milestone, leaving the box office longing for its usual mid-year fireworks.

In a box office triumph that defied expectations, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, swung back into the spotlight, triumphantly outpacing Pixar’s “Elemental”, securing the weekend’s coveted crown.

Spidey soared to an estimated $19.3 million, propelling it past the $300 million milestone in the domestic box office. As Sunday drew to a close, the wall-crawler’s North American total stood tall at $317.1 million, while on a global scale, its web of success extended to a staggering $560.3 million.

DC and Warner Bros.’ “The Flash” faced a formidable challenge as its second weekend unfolded. With a staggering 72 percent drop, it mustered only $15.3 million, resulting in a domestic total of $87.6 million.

Unlike its counterpart, “Elemental”, “The Flash” encountered poor exit scores, and audiences seem to be overwhelmingly rejecting the film. Industry insiders reluctantly acknowledge that the Ezra Miller-led flick has missed the mark.

“The Flash” also faced an uphill battle overseas, as its second weekend brought in a modest $26.6 million across 76 markets. With a foreign total of $123.3 million, the film’s global haul reached $210.9 million.

As summer sizzles, the box office delivered an unexpected twist with both “The Flash” and “Elemental” falling short of their anticipated blockbuster status. The underperformance of these two tentpoles resulted in a 19 percent dip compared to last year and a staggering 47 percent decline from the booming 2019 market.

“The Flash” managed to surpass the new entry “No Hard Feelings” narrowly, Sony’s comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence.

“No Hard Feelings” debuted with a better-than-expected $15.1 million, signalling a promising start for a wave of raunchy, R-rated comedies gracing the summer landscape.

Internationally, “No Hard Feelings” made an initial splash, collecting $9.5 million across 48 markets, resulting in a worldwide opening of $24.6 million.