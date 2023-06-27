Jennifer Lawrence is revealing the truth behind those Liam Hemsworth cheating rumours.

After Miley Cyrus dropped her music video for “Flowers” earlier this year, some fans suggested she was making a dig at Lawrence by wearing a gold dress similar to the one the actress wore to “The Hunger Games” premiere back in 2012.

Lawrence was then asked about the rumours during a game of “Plead the Fifth” as she chatted to Andy Cohen on Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live”.

Josh Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence and Liam Hemsworth at the Premiere of Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games”. Arrivals held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, CA, March, 12, 2012. Credit: Joe Martinez/Plux/Shutterstock

“Not true,” Lawrence insisted, before Cohen even had chance to finish the question.

She added, according to ET, “I would love to [respond], it’s not true. Total rumour.”

“I mean, we all know that me and Liam, like, kissed one time,” Lawrence then smiled, adding: “But it was years after they broke up.”

The star said of Cyrus’ gold dress, “So I just assume that was like a coincidence.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of the 2010 flick “The Last Song”, before they dated on and off for years. They got engaged in 2012, before splitting and reportedly getting back together in 2016. They tied the knot in December 2018, but announced their split in August 2019.

During Lawrence’s “WWHL” appearance, she also shared a spontaneous kiss with Cohen. See more in the clip below.