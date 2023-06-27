Lewis Capaldi is taking a much needed break.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter announced that he will be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future, after struggling through his recent Glastonbury gig.

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” he wrote in a statement on social media.

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come,” Capaldi continued.

“I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this past year when I’ve needed it more than ever,” he added.

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve,” Capaldi said. “Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

Prior to his performance at the Glastonbury music festival, Capaldi had gone on a three-week break, cancelling a number of tour dates in order to be in good shape for the show.

At Glastonbury, Capaldi struggled through his set, with his voice breaking at one point seemingly due to symptoms from his Tourette syndrome.

The crowd helped the musician along, singing the words to his song “Someone You Love”.

— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 24, 2023

“Glastonbury, thank you so much,” said Capaldi as he finished his set. “If I never get to do this again, this has been amazing.”

Capaldi shared his Tourette syndrome diagnosis back in September.