Jennifer Lawrence auditioned to play Bella Swan. On “The Rewatchables” podcast, the 32-year-old actress revealed that she auditioned, and was quickly rejected, to play the leading role in “Twilight”.

“I auditioned for ‘Twilight’. They turned me down immediately,” she revealed. “I didn’t even get a callback.”

If she had landed the role that ultimately went to Kristen Stewart, Lawrence said her “life would’ve been totally different.” Her life did change about a year later when she landed the role of Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” franchise, a part she wasn’t sure she should accept.

“I almost didn’t do ‘Hunger Games’ because ‘Twilight’ had come out and that fandom had happened,” she said of the vampire franchise’s massive success. “When I was trying to talk to people about making this decision after they offered it to me, I was just like, ‘I don’t know.’ It was so hard to explain to people, like, I don’t think you understand this level of fame.”

Having that level of fame, Lawrence said, “was just never something I had in mind.”

“I wanted to do indies. I wanted to do good films, but I didn’t want to be the most famous person on the planet. That’s a very different life than what I had pictured for myself,” she said, adding that she would have been “miserable” if she’d wound up starring in Twilight.

Since her “Hunger Games” days, Lawrence has had a successful career, even winning an Oscar. Now, she’s starring in the new comedy “No Hard Feelings”. In the film she plays Maddie, a financially struggling woman who answers a Craigslist ad to date a wealthy couple’s introverted and awkward son (Andrew Barth Feldman) before he leaves for college.

“When Andrew left his audition, the door closed and we all looked at each other and we were like, ‘That’s our Percy,'” Lawrence recalled of her co-star. “And then they were like, ‘There’s one complication. He’s supposed to go to Harvard.’ And we were like, ‘Is that a joke? He was fully the character.'”

Lawrence didn’t let that get in her way, instead, she called him and said, “Andrew I have really bad news. You’re not gonna be able to finish your semester at Harvard.”

He agreed to defer his schooling, and the rest is history. “No Hard Feelings” is now in theatres.