The new season of “Vanderpump Rules” may be short one scandal-plagued star.

On Wednesday, season 11 of the reality show is set to begin production, but according to TMZ, it is still not clear whether Raquel Leviss will appear.

Since the revelation earlier this year that Leviss had been carrying on an affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, she has been staying at a mental health facility.

TMZ reported that the 28-year-old’s team has been working with the production on getting her onto the show, though her mental wellbeing remains her priority.

Leviss has apparently been checked into the facility for more than two months.

During the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion, which aired earlier this month, Leviss appeared, and told host Andy Cohen of whether she will return for another season, “I don’t know. It’s in question right now. I want to.”

Her reunion appearance was taped prior to entering the facility.