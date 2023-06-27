Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kylie Jenner has finally legally changed her 16-month-old son’s name.

The beauty mogul and Travis Scott welcomed their son on February 2, 2022, before revealing the following month that they were changing his name from Wolf Jacques.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott File Legal Docs To Make Son Aire’s Name Change Official

Jenner revealed they’d decided on the name Aire for the little one in January of this year.

Almost six months after she confirmed the news on Instagram, People reported she’d officially filed to have her son’s name legally changed on June 22.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner Shows Fans Inside Her $36M California Mansion

The publication stated they’d obtained court documents confirming the change of name from Wolf Jacques to Aire.

Jenner and Scott also share daughter Stormi, 5.

Jenner wrote on Instagram of the name change back in March 2022: “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”