Pierce Brosnan is celebrating the premiere of his new film “The Out-Laws” with his sons by his side.

On Monday night, the actor was joined by Paris, 22, and Dylan, 26, whom he shares with his wife Keely Shaye Smith, at the Los Angeles event, held at the Regal LA Live theater.

The trio looked dapper as they posed for a photo together on the red carpet with Brosnan donning a teal suit, his eldest son Dylan rocking a checkered suit and Paris opting for an all-black leather ensemble.

Paris Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan at ‘The Out-Laws’ film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA – 26 Jun 2023. — Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The upcoming comedy-adventure — premiering July 7 on Netflix — also stars Adam DeVine as a bank manager, Owen, about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev), until his bank is robbed and a criminal kidnaps his fiancée.

Brosnan stars as Parker’s father alongside Ellen Barkin as his on-screen wife, who together join forces with their future son-in-law to rescue the bride-to-be.

Back in September, Brosnan, 70, was joined by his sons for an interview with GQ where he insisted that a career in acting is not an industry he wants them working in, telling them, “It’s hard f**king work.”

To the actor’s delight, both Paris and Dylan have pursued different careers with Paris in the modelling industry, having walked runways for Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino, and Dylan working as a musician.

Elsewhere at the event, Adam Sandler — who produced the film with his production company Happy Madison — was spotted with his wife Jackie and their 17-year-old daughter Sadie.