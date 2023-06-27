Margot Robbie had a dealbreaker when it came to agreeing to star in the upcoming “Barbie” film.

The actress is starring as one of many Barbies in the much-talked about flick, with the film also including the likes of Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Hari Nef and Nicola Coughlan.

Robbie told TIME of never wanting to play the only Barbie for a cover story interview about the film: “If [Mattel] hadn’t made that change to have a multiplicity of Barbies, I don’t think I would have wanted to attempt to make a ‘Barbie’ film… I don’t think you should say, ‘This is the one version of what Barbie is, and that’s what women should aspire to be and look like and act like.’”

Robbie — who runs her production company LuckyChap with her friend Josey McNamara and her husband, Tom Ackerley — produced the eagerly anticipated flick, which also stars Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell and more.

“Barbie” TIME cover. Credit: Carlota Guerrero for TIME

Robbie added when discussing how Mattel, Barbie’s parent company, was nervous that the film would poke fun at the iconic doll: “In that very first meeting, we impressed upon [CEO] Ynon [Kreiz] we are going to honour the legacy of your brand, but if we don’t acknowledge certain things—if we don’t say it, someone else is going to say it… So you might as well be a part of that conversation… It’s a movie that’s got so much in it… we’re in on the joke. This isn’t a Barbie puff piece.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Robbie said of the possibility of making more “Barbie” movies: “It could go a million different directions from this point… But I think you fall into a bit of a trap if you try and set up a first movie whilst also planning for sequels.”