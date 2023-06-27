Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson seems to be confirming a rumour that’s been swirling around for months that Kylie Minogue will be hitting the stage for her first-ever Las Vegas residency.

After Clarkson and Minogue both appeared on “The Today Show” last week to promote their new releases — Clarkson’s album Chemistry, now available, and Minogue’s hit song “Padam Padam” off her upcoming album — the singers bumped into each other backstage and their conversation was recorded on camera.

“I’m excited for the possible Vegas thing,” Clarkson, 41, tells Minogue, 55, in a TikTok shared by “The Today Show”.

“Possible,” Clarkson suggests, seemingly hinting at a no-so far-fetched show.

“There’s a song called ‘Vegas High’, I’m just saying. I like Vegas. I’m playing Vegas,” Kelly goes on, referencing the song on Minogue’s upcoming album Tension, to which the Australian musician agreed.

“I like Vegas! You can eat well, you can party well,” Minogue says.

“You can get everything done there. Sometimes shows,” Clarkson teases.

The “Stronger” singer will be performing a select number of exclusive shows in Vegas this summer, from July 28 to August 19. Based on her 10th studio album, the residency is called “Chemistry: An Intimate Evening”.