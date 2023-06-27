Jennifer Lawrence is a huge reality TV fan, so it’s no surprise she has a few things to say about that “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal.

The “Hunger Games” actress was chatting to Andy Cohen on Monday’s “Watch What Happens Live” when he asked about Scandoval.

Bravo fans will definitely know by now that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss hit headlines in March after their months-long affair was revealed.

Sandoval had been dating Ariana Madix for nine years when she found a NSFW video of her then-friend Leviss on his phone. They’ve since split, with the cast going at each other about the whole thing during the recently-aired three-part season 10 reunion show.

Leviss spoke about her side of the story during the taping, revealing their affair had actually started quite a bit before people thought it had.

As Cohen questioned Lawrence what she thought about the final reunion moments, the star blasted Leviss’ comments as “sickening and bizarre and weird.”

Cohen then pulled out a cardboard cutout of Sandoval, asking Lawrence what she’d say to his face.

Lawrence told the cutout, “You have bad skin. You have weirdly feminine, in a bad way, skin and there’s no amount of spray tan that could ever change the texture of it!”

