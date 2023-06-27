Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Getting gifts from fans can be awkward.

On Saturday, Pink brought her Summer Carnival tour to London, England, where she got a bit of a shock when a fan tossed a bag containing his mother’s ashes onto the stage.

READ MORE: Pink Recalls Son Jameson’s ‘Scary’ Encounter With COVID-19

A video of the moment was shared to social media, quickly going viral.

e um doido que jogou as cinzas da mãe dele de presente pra @Pink ? kkkkkkkkk #BSTHydePark #SummerCarnivalTour pic.twitter.com/UMABzaayXj — jm (@jomas__) June 25, 2023

“Is this your mom?” Pink says in the clip, as she picks up the plastic bag. “I don’t know how to feel about this.”

The singer, appearing somewhat stunned by the incident, placed the bag near the edge of the stage and continued her performance of “Just Like a Pill”, with the audience singing along.

READ MORE: Pink Explains Why Madonna ‘Doesn’t Like’ Her

On Twitter, users shared reactions, jokes and memes about the incident.

Writers need to step up their satires of stan culture, because it's tough to compete with "throwing your mother's ashes at Pink." — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 27, 2023

Someone threw their moms ashes on stage to Pink 😭 pic.twitter.com/8MC57hYU9P — tjc (@todd_tjc) June 27, 2023

I thought a fan throwing their mom’s ashes at Pink was lame, but then I thought about how proud I’d be if my kid threw my ashes at Stone Cold Steve Austin. — mdh (@_ActivateThePit) June 27, 2023

Pink is set to bring her Summer Carnival 2023 tour to North America at the end of next month, with stops planned across the U.S., kicking off with a show in Toronto on July 24.

In the fall, she will also head to Vancouver and Montreal.