Kate Middleton is doing her bit to improve the justice system for women and children.

The Princess of Wales visited Hope Street — designed and developed by the charity One Small Thing — in Southampton, England on Tuesday to open the new community.

Kensington Palace said in a statement, “Hope Street offers a community alternative for women who would otherwise be imprisoned unnecessarily due to a lack of safe accommodation or concerns around their well-being,” People reported.

“The pilot aims to demonstrate how a compassionate and supportive approach towards women in the justice system can have a transformative impact and improve outcomes for society, providing a blueprint which can be scaled across the country.”

Kate Middleton visits Hope Street community centre in Southampton, U.K. Credit: Photo by Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

During her visit, Kate was given a special tour of the facility, as well as meeting women that have first-hand experience of how such a programme can help.

The royal also left a heartfelt handwritten note, that she signed “Catherine.”

The message, that was hung on the facility’s Tree of Hope, read, “I see you and I am with you. Good luck in all that lies ahead.”

Royals usually aren’t allowed to sign autographs.

A handwritten note left by the Princess of Wales during a visit to the Hope Street residential community in Southampton, Hampshire, to officially open their pioneering community which will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system. Picture date: Tuesday June 27, 2023. (Photo by Ben Mitchell/PA Images via Getty Images)

One Small Thing confirmed on their website, “Hope Street will pilot a new approach to working with justice involved women.

“From within a healing, trauma-informed, residential environment, women and children will have access to a range of specialist support. By taking a positive and compassionate approach, we aim to create a blueprint for change that can be replicated across the country and achieve better outcomes for women, their children and society.”

Kate has spent years raising awareness about the importance of early childhood years. She launched her “Shaping Us” initiative earlier this year.