Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe performs onstage during The Stadium Tour at Nationals Park on June 22, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Mick Mars is fed up over his legal battle with Mötley Crüe, but the founding member of the band is willing to do whatever it takes to sustain his legacy.

Since the lead guitarist retired from touring with the heavy metal group last October due to his worsening health, he believes his former bandmates — Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, and Tommy Lee — have been trying to axe his legacy.

In April 2023, Mars, 72, filed a lawsuit against his ex-bandmates for attempting to remove him from the group last year, an exit he claims was involuntary.

“When they wanted to get high and f**k everything up, I covered for them,” Mars recently told Rolling Stone. “Now they’re trying to take my legacy away, my part of Mötley Crüe, my ownership of the name, the brand.

“How can you fire Mr. Heinz from Heinz ketchup? He owns it,” the rocker questioned. “Frank Sinatra’s or Jimi Hendrix’s legacy goes on forever, and their heirs continue to profit from it. They’re trying to take that away from me. I’m not going to let them.”

Despite retiring from touring, Mars wants to continue owning a share in the band.

When the musician announced his decision to step away from performing on the road, Mötley Crüe — who hasn’t released new music since 2008 — assured fans that Mars will “continue as a member of the band.”