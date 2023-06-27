Kylie Minogue is a big fan of Dua Lipa.

Minogue collaborated with Lipa on “Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)” a couple of years ago.

While chatting to ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon about teaming up with Lipa, Minogue gushed of what she loves about her fellow musician: “Well, she’s amazing. She’s got the songs, the voice already is so recognizable. She works hard.

“You know, this hasn’t just been gifted on a plate. And I love seeing that in all, particularly women, performers. You just know it’s that little bit harder. It really is.

“There’s no question about it. So she is dynamite. And yeah, that was a fun experience to perform with her briefly on her special,” she added.

As Dixon questioned whether there’d be more Lipa collabs in the future, Minogue responded, “Who knows?”

Elsewhere in the chat, Minogue spoke about being proud of her LGBTQ+ fanbase.

Looking back on her history with the queer community, she recalled one of her first introductions being through a Kylie Minogue drag show.

“I was kind of adopted when I heard there was a Kylie drag show in Sydney in 1990 or whatever it was. And that’s kind of the first I heard of that, that kind of thing,” shared Minogue. “I’ve since been to a few drag shows and trust me, I’m the least Kylie in the room.”

